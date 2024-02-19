Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 144,370 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 284.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 119,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

