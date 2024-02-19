Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,488 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPYA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPYA opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

