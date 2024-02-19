Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

CNGL stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.