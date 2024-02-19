Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

