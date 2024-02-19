Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
