Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $27.36

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

