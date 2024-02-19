Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.