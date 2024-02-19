QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a reduce rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,534. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

