Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $161.20

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
VC stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
