Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $161.20

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas cut Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

VC stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

