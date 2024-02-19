Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $3,582.54

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,582.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,233.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

