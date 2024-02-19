IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in IAC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IAC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

