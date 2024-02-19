Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

