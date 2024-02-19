MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,736 shares of company stock worth $6,836,066. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $510,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

