StockNews.com Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.22 on Friday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

