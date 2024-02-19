SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.31.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

SBAC opened at $206.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $283.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

