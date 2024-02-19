The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $124.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,068.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.