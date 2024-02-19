Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $147.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

