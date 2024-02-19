Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Parsons Trading Up 0.7 %

PSN stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

