SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.29%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

