Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $228.00

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.63. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.