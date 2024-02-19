Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $11,273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 249,920 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

