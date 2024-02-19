Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

