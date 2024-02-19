KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $58.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $777,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 36.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.