Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $66.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:FIS opened at $63.65 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,846,000 after buying an additional 958,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.