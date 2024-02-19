Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

