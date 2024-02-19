Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.