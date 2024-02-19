Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,324,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

