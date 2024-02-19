Citigroup Raises Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $13.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MIR stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

