Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

