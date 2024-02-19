Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

