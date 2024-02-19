IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IAC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in IAC by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

