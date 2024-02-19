Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $66.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

