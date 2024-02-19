Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $422.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $397.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

