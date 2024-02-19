Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.60.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $89.62 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

