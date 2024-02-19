Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

