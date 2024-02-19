BMO Capital Markets Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $138.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Wedbush upped their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.86.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

