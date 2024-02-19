Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after buying an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

