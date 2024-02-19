Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

