Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

