Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE R opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

