Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

