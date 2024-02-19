Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.89.

NYSE TWLO opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

