Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.52.

SYK opened at $349.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $352.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average is $291.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,621,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

