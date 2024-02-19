Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

