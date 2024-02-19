Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

