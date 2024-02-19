Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $335,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dana

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.