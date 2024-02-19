IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $243.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

