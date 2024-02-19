Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.