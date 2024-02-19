The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $656.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $656.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

