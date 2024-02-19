UBS Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

