UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

